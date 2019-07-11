SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield License Commission is making the decision to suspend the liquor license for Moriarty’s Pub.
This is following a shooting that happened outside the pub in May.
Starting on Monday, Moriarty’s will have their license suspended for eight days.
The head of the Licensing Commission confirmed to us over the phone that the liquor license was temporarily revoked over the May 26 shooting that occurred outside the bar early in the morning.
No one was hurt in the incident, but shell casings were found.
The Licensing Commission official tells Western Mass News the pub did not follow their approved security plan, because they failed to have a bouncer at the door on the 26th.
The number of days they are suspended, eight, is interesting and let's break down why...
The Licensing Commission tells us five of those days were handed down as a result of the May 26 incident.
We're told that, because the May 26 incident occurred within a year of their previous license suspension from July of 2018, they have to serve an additional three days.
We have reached out to Mike Moriarty, the owner of Moriarty's Pub, who stated:
“This is the biggest mistake I’ve ever made in my life doing business in the city of Springfield. I wished we all worked together: One team, one dream. But it’s always one sided and I’m on the bad side. I’m sick, saddened and disgusted of the way I have to live my life because of this city and the crime that goes on in it.”
Moriarty says he will be altering and resubmitting his security plan, but, in the meantime, he says this decision is hurting his business and his five employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.