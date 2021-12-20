SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Effective Tuesday, winter sports will not be played or practiced in Springfield schools.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday that there has been a rise in COVID cases, and that mask mandates could come back as early as next week.
“These numbers have escalated,” Mayor Sarno explained.
City leaders announced new steps to help stop the spread as cases continue to climb.
“We’re going to flood the city with testing kits,” Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News. “They will be available in numerous areas.”
He warned that if cases do not start declining, more action will be taken.
“Nothing is off the table right now, so that means if these numbers do not change, restrictions and mandates could go into effect as early as next week,” said Mayor Sarno.
Last week, almost 1,000 cases were reported across the city, up from almost 800 the week before and just over 800 the last week in November.
Cases also increased in schools, forcing a pause to winter sports effective Tuesday across Springfield public schools.
“With the numbers rising in the city and what’s been going on, it doesn’t really surprise me in order to protect the players and students during this time,” Springfield Central High School girls’ varsity basketball coach James Gee said.
He told Western Mass News that he is unsure how long this will impact the season, but said that safety comes first.
“I support the decision, the officials and health officials safety are important and our students,” said Gee.
The National Guard was requested to come and help school nurses with COVID-19 testing and help with the bus driver shortage.
Mayor Sarno encouraged both students and city residents to roll up their sleeves for a vaccine or a booster dose as the city has a vaccination rate of just over 50%.
“I know there is a COVID-19 fatigue out there. I'm tired, too,” Mayor Sarno said. “We need cooperation.”
School officials said that they will reevaluate the sports pause after the holiday break to discuss the possibility of restarting the season.
Meanwhile, at-home testing kits will be available in public places like the library and also some local downtown businesses.
