SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is set to announce their decision on COVID-19 restrictions in light of rising cases.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told us that he will announce more decisions on COVID-19 restrictions surrounding both the city and schools Tuesday morning. The news comes as Hampden County reached the level of ‘substantial’ spread over the last few days by meeting the CDC’s standard of 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people over the course of a week’s time.
Now, Springfield isn’t all of Hampden County, but Sarno told us that he will continue to push for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 based on stats he is already seeing in the city.
“Everything we’re doing is purely to protect and preserve my workforce and protect and preserve the public…The people who are catching this new delta virus are the unvaccinated individuals,” Sarno said.
[Reporter: In Springfield?]
“In Springfield,” Sarno noted.
Sarno appeared at a flag raising Monday afternoon wearing a mask. He said he is not afraid to take stronger action in the city if it becomes necessary.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
