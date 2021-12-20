SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mayor Domenic Sarno announced he will meet with the Health and Human Services Commissioner Monday morning.
Mayor Sarno will be talking about COVID-19 concerns in Springfield with Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
The mayor said he also plans to continue conversations with Baystate Health President Dr. Mark Keroack and Mercy Medical Center Officer Dr. Robert Roose.
