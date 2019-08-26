SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's Back to School week in western Massachusetts and Springfield is among the first to head back on Monday.
Part of the first day included school tours by Superintendent Daniel Warwick.
Over the summer, Springfield Public Schools put $14 million towards renovations in their school buildings across the city.
Today, Warwick took a tour of some of those schools to see the work and talk with the students.
The first stop this morning was at South End Middle School. Renovations there included new windows and doors.
Warwick said the students enjoy coming back to school and seeing something new. He said this is the fun part of the job.
"We get to see the kids and kids are ecstatic to be here. I was just up at the Conservatory of the Arts and the kids were jumping up and down to see their new building. We were working all summer. Our facilities team did a fantastic job," Warwick added.
Springfield has a new program called 'Homegrown.' Fresh food is being made right in the city and being shipped to schools daily.
Warwick offered up some advice to students that headed back today: have a great year, the teachers are waiting, and there's exciting things ahead.
