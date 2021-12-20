SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield leaders unveiled a new strategy to deal with the uptick in COVID cases ahead of the holiday weekend.
Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Monday afternoon that officials are working to flood the city with at-home COVID tests. This came as some residents considered changing their plans for Christmas.
“We're staying home,” Springfield resident David Rios told Western Mass News. “We're not going to have anybody. It's just going to be me, my wife, and my kids.”
Rios told us that his family decided to play it safe this holiday season as COVID cases spread rapidly throughout Springfield.
During a press conference on Monday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that city officials are alarmed about a surge in COVID cases.
The number of cases jumped more than 700 since Halloween.
We have a breakdown of the numbers:
- Week of 10/31: 259 cases
- Week of 11/7: 400 cases
- Week of 11/14: 495 cases
- Week of 11/21: 377 cases
- Week of 11/28: 818 cases
- Week of 12/5: 783 cases
- Week of 12/12: 997 cases
Local residents we spoke with wondered if they should get tested before spending time with their loved ones this Christmas.
“The symptoms are the same for so many things, so it's almost like even though you're vaccinated and all of that, it's almost like, ‘should I get tested again before I go to this family event?’” Jean Zampiceni of East Longmeadow said.
The city is now working on a plan to get at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to every neighborhood. Those will be available to pick up at the city's libraries, the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, and other centers throughout the community. Small businesses even took part in an initiative.
“It's called Take Home Test Tuesday, and we will have test kits for businesses if they want to hand them out, and I'm particularly talking about our downtown businesses,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us.
You can click here for a list of locations to pick up an at-home COVID test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.