SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as Springfield moves back into the 'red' - or high-risk - COVID designation.
Each Thursday, the Mass. Department of Public Health releases an updated list of the risk assessment list for each community in the Commonwealth based on the average daily incidence of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said that they have been told that when that report is released today, the city will be back in the 'red' - or high-risk - designation.
The city was listed in the 'yellow' risk assessment last week.
Sarno said in a statement:
"I have just received word from DPH that we are moving back in the Red. Again, Helen and I have stated continuously we must stay ever vigilant and continue to follow all COVID-19 public health personal and business guidelines. Please do not get me wrong, for I deeply appreciate our residents and business community for their continued patience, understanding, and efforts. I know it has been frustrating, but some are now becoming very lax. We must stay ever vigilant and double down on all our prevention efforts. Working together we will once again move to yellow, then green as we move to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic."
Caulton-Harris added:
“COVID-19 is a highly contagious transmittable virus as evidenced by the fact that the city of Springfield's status has returned from yellow to red in just under two weeks. This virus can have lasting chronic health impacts and even lead to death. I implore our residents and businesses to take COVID-19 seriously as it is a killer virus that has claimed the lives of over 550,000 Americans...I have every confidence that our status will change quickly back to yellow and then green. Wear face coverings; practice good hand hygiene; socially distance by at least 6 feet; stay home if you're sick.”
Caulton-Harris noted that neighborhood vaccination sites continue to be launched as vaccine doses become available. She did ask that "all of our residents, businesses, neighborhood councils, civic associations, faith-based institutions, and community-based organizations to continue to get involved in these preventative efforts and vaccine outreach and education initiatives."
