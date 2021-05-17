SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Springfield remains at moderate risk for COVID-19 transmission on the state's COVID-19 risk map.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno provided the latest update earlier Monday morning at his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
The city's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris reminded Springfield residents that in order to remain in the yellow zone, and eventually get into that green zone, now is not the time to let their guard down. She also added that it is up to each individual to determine what and what is not appropriate when it comes to masking up.
"We can change the guidance, we can give you information, we can say what we think residents should do, but this is an individual decision. You know your body, you know your health status, you know your environment and those individuals who you live with and interact with. Please continue to take care of yourselves knowing your health status," Caulton-Harris explained.
Both Caulton-Harris and Sarno continue to urge residents to get vaccinated.
As a reminder, walk-ins are now being accepted at all neighborhood and state-run vaccine sites in western Massachusetts, barring supply issues.
