SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three Springfield School District staffers are now under a 14-day self-quarantine.
They are monitoring themselves for coronavirus.
This is all happening after the state's department of public health issued new guidelines yesterday.
The school district tells us the staffers recently returned from a trip to italy.
They will now self-monitor themselves for fourteen days.
This is all in accordance with the state’s new guidelines.
The district wants to stress no students or staff at any of the schools are showing symptoms for coronavirus.
They’re just doing this for safety.
A robocall that went out to parents says:
“A staff member at Boland School has been sent home and is following the travel health alert issued yesterday by the Mass DPH."
This Springfield Public Schools robocall shared by a Western Mass News viewer confirming that a staff member at Boland Elementary is one of three staffers sent home following the State Department of Health’s new guidelines on the coronavirus.
The school district has not confirmed the schools involved with us, but says they have communicated with the staff and families from the schools where staffers work.
They say none of the three have shown any coronavirus symptoms.
Western Mass News did speak with Christopher Collins, the Vice Chair of the Springfield School Committee.
He says it’s safe to send your kids to school.
“The parents should rest assure that, again, that no one has been determined to have the virus at all. We're just following the safety protocol that says self-quarantine for fourteen days to see whether or not you come up symptomatic," Collins tells us.
Collins shared that one of the three schools involved is Glenwood.
The district says they continue to clean and sanitize schools as they have since the start of the cold and flu season.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the district adds:
"The health and safety of all Springfield Public Schools students and staff is the number one priority of Springfield Public Schools...We understand that COVID-19 and its spread is an ever-evolving health concern and we will continue to closely monitor the situation."
According to Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos, Springfield has not been affected by the virus.
“There's no indication that anyone in the city of Springfield has been affected by the virus and there's no indication that these folks that have been asked to stay home have any symptoms," added Councilor Ramos.
Councilor Ramos and school staffers want stress the school district is doing this to ensure no student or staff member gets coronavirus.
