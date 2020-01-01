Springfield officials working to determine cause of New Year's Eve vehicle fire.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are working to determine what sparked a car fire on New Year's Eve.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, crews were called to 299 Sumner Avenue in Bright Nights around 7:25 p.m., where they located a 2002 Ford Explorer that had caught fire.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and officials say that the family inside the van was able to escape safely.
No injuries were reported.
It was later determined that the vehicle was traveling up a hill when it suddenly caught fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.
