SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials are speaking out about recent gun violence in the city after a man was killed in a shooting just Saturday night on Shawmut Street.

The Massachusetts State Police are now stepping in to help stop this uptick in violence. Western Mass News spoke to one city councilor who said it's time to change the narrative about what's going on in the city.

“Gun violence as a public health issue too so it’s time for us to look at it like that and change the narrative,” Springfield City Council Vice President Tracye Whitfield said.

One man is dead after a shooting on Shawmut Street in Springfield on Saturday night. This after a recent uptick in gun violence around the city which now has city officials speaking out.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said Massachusetts State Police are stepping in to assist the local police department.

He said in a statement that reads in part, “ It is time to turn up the heat on all these gang members and make them very uncomfortable, as they have done to my residence in the business community. All these recent shootings are all gang, gun, and drug-related.”

Whitfield told Western Mass News the recent shootings are changing people’s outlook on the city.

“It’s very disturbing and disheartening that our Springfield residents don’t feel safe. They don’t feel safe to go outside, walk dogs, have children play in the parks,” Whitfield explained.

But she said she wants the community to help change the narrative surrounding who may be involved with the violence.

“I think we have to change the messaging. We can’t keep calling them gang members and thugs and drug dealers; they’re people. They are people’s family, someone's father,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said there are many root causes for the violence, but it's important if people know something, to do something.

“I want the community to talk to each other, and if you know that your child or your brother or your sister is involved with, tell them let’s stop this,” Whitfield added.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said State Police will be doing extra patrols in certain areas.