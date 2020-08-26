SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials have announced what they call a "milestone" in the corononavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said in a joint statement that there were zero new COVID-19 cases reported in the city on Tuesday, August 25. 

Sarno, who thanked city leaders and the public "for taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously", added:

"For the past few days, even weeks now, our daily numbers have been steadily declining. This milestone of ‘zero’ new cases on Tuesday is a testament that our approach in dealing with this ongoing pandemic is working. The City is taking these public health and safety measures out of an abundance of caution and based on the health, medical and scientific data. However, even with this good news, we cannot relent. We must remain vigilant if we are to defeat this virus. We must be able to secure and continue additional testing until there is a vaccine in order to build up our consumer and citizen confidence.”

