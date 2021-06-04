SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's good news for the kids of Springfield this weekend.
Due to the possible heat wave on the way, the city has decided to open the public plash pads early.
The pads are set to open Friday.
Officials also said that they are reviewing plans to open cooling centers this weekend if needed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.