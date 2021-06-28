SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Springfield is taking several steps to ensure residents have a way to beat this latest heatwave.
With temperatures expected to rise into the mid to high 90s throughout the week, the Forest Park swimming pool will open on Monday one week ahead of schedule. The pool will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Park splash pads are already open due to the heat wave we experienced earlier this month.
"I want to remind residents to stay hydrated, check on your elderly neighbors, be mindful of your pets and please take advantage of our wonderful park facilities that offer the resources to stay cool during these hot days of summer, said Mayor Domenic Sarno.
In addition five cooling centers will be open in the city from Monday through Thursday due to the anticipated heat. All locations will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- City of Springfield Adolescent Health Center, 11 Wilbraham Road, 2nd Floor, Springfield, MA 01109
- Kenefick Park, 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107
- Myrtle Street Park, 117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151
- Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center, 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129
- South End Community Center, 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105
