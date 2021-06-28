SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city leaders rushed Monday to open a public pool earlier than expected due to the heat.
With temperatures climbing into the 90's on Monday, Jessica Hart took her three kids and headed straight to the pool.
"It's very hot out. The temperatures are really out there…just to have a good time for the summer,” Hart said.
Luckily for Hart, the Forest Park pool in Springfield opened a week early. The city made the decision to open early because of the heat advisory issued across western Massachusetts.
"With the weather and everything, it's been a hot few past days. The sprinklers have been on for weeks but we wanted to give the public somewhere to swim at,” said Joe Federico, aquatics director for the City of Springfield.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News they have enough staff to open the Forest Park pool, nut not enough lifeguards to open other pools right now.
“We want to get more and more lifeguards to continue to open up more, all water way areas and pool areas in the city of Springfield,” Sarno said.
To achieve this goal, Sarno is increasing the pay for Springfield lifeguards. He explained, “I've increased it to 18 dollars an hour."
The Forest Park pool is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. so people can cool off during the summer heat. To enjoy the pool, residents will have to register for a free seasonal pass that is good for the next year. People can register for a pass online or at the Cyr Arena skating rink.
