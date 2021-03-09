SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials announced their plans to partner with the Springfield Housing Authority to vaccinate eligible residents against COVID-19.
The program is part of the Commonwealth's plan to vaccinate eligible residents in pubic housing across the state.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris is organizing a vaccination program for housing authority residents.
"Many times, these are underserved populations, they have difficulties with transportation to get to the mass vaccination site, which are very appreciative for and lobbied for a Springfield site," Sarno explained.
A vaccination program for housing authority residents is scheduled to take place this Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
