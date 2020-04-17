SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With emergency rooms busy treating coronavirus patients, a local orthopedic office is making sure they're there for the community when accidents happen.
To do this, they've transformed their office into a pop-up urgent care.
“I think the entire medical community has really banded together to help each other out. Our effort to start an urgent care is our piece of this puzzle,” said Dr. John Corsetti, president of New England Orthopedics.
No matter what field of medicine you're in, a message of we’re all in this together is being spread.
New England Orthopedics in Springfield is an office that is operating much differently than they were before the governor’s mandate to cease all non-emergency surgeries.
“Our volumes were down by about two-thirds of what you typically see in the waiting rooms and our surgical volumes went down to nil. We’re really not doing any surgeries at this point, just emergencies,” Corsetti said.
While injuries, in general, are down, Corsetti noted, “Kids aren’t in school, sports aren’t going on, people aren't playing soccer and injuring themselves."
They told Western Mass News it was important that patients have a safe place to come in case accidents happen.
“We’ve opened up an urgent care center here at New England Orthopedics care center on 300 Bernie Avenue...We feel that keeping our patients out of the emergency room is paramount now. The people in the emergency room at Baystate have a lot to do, this virus, and taking care of those patients. We certainly want to reduce the risk of disease transmission with other injured patients,” Corsetti noted.
To ensure their offices don’t aid in the spread, while providing essential care, precautions start at the door.
“Patients can come directly here and be checked in in the waiting room. They can be brought into a room with essentially no wait and be seen for their injury immediately by an expert provider,” Corsetti explained.
Corsetti added that when patients do take a seat, their chairs are spaced six feet apart and every surface is cleaned promptly after use.
“Patients seem to love it. They walk in our door, instead of waiting four, five hours in the emergency room to see many layers of providers often. They come into our waiting room, they are seen by a nurse who walks them directly into a room, X-rays are taken, and they are seen by a provider in very short order. The waiting time is a fraction of what they would expect in a traditional ER," Corsetti said.
While Corsetti hopes these changes are just temporary, they are prepared to maintain them as long as it’s needed.
“I think that it’s important to understand, but you can come here and be seen for your injuries with minimal or no risk,” Corsetti said.
