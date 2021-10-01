SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest FBI data shows the crime rate in Springfield has decreased for the seventh-straight year.
From 2019 to 2020, the overall crime rate decreased by four percent, but violent crime increased by six percent.
Springfield did see a slight uptick from the last year, which is attributed to approximately 100 aggravated assaults.
Property crime decreased by seven percent.
The overall rate from the last 10 years decreased by 46 percent, and in the last decade, violent crime decreased by 29 percent.
