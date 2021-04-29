SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Anger filled Springfield Wednesday night after a church sign was defaced with black paint.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that they’re currently investigating what happened to the Canaan Baptist Church of Christ's sign overnight by looking at surveillance video. They hope it can lead them to the person or persons responsible for defacing the church sign with black spray paint.
Reverend W.C. Watson, Jr. shared his reaction when he first got the news with Western Mass News.
“When I was called by a member of the church about the incident, it was a gut punch to me,” Watson said.
This incident came months after the Martin Luther King, Jr. Presbyterian Church in Springfield was set on fire back in December of last year. The suspect, in that case, is charged with a hate crime. Watson right now is unsure of the motives that were behind the defacing of the sign.
“We don’t know if this falls in line with one of those incidents. So we are concerned. A little disturbed by it. And we’re praying it gets resolved,” he said.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who have different views on whether this could have been racially motivated.
“At this point now, it’s a vandalism investigation cover by our detectives and our crimes against property. There’s no evidence there’s no inking of any racial overtones at this moment,” Walsh said.
"To me, this is a hate crime. This house of worship also happens to be a predominantly African-American church. I don’t take these things lightly, I’m not going to tolerate them,” Sarno said.
Mayor Sarno told Western Mass News he does not want people who would deface a church sign on the streets of his city, and he hopes justice is served.
“We’re working so hard whether here in the city or country to unite. I don’t need an individual or individuals like this to divide us," Sarno said.
Sarno told Western mass News he offered Reverend Watson the city’s graffiti removal team to clean up the black paint. We will continue to get you answers as this investigation continues.
