SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Black Lives Matter mural was painted on Court Street in Springfield, a project that just wrapped up this weekend. Local volunteers and artists came together to bring their message to the city.
The organizer of the event, City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, said she wanted the city to stand up for racial injustices, and now, their message can be seen for miles.
"People feel like they have a voice, and they have power," Whitfield said.
Black Lives Matter, painted in 20-foot tall yellow lettering, is the newest addition to Court Square in Springfield, running almost the whole length of the street in front of Springfield City Hall.
"The community came out and filled in the letters. It was such a great event," she said.
Whitfield told Western Mass News that she wanted to bring a mural to the heart of the city to help stand in solidarity against racial injustice.
"It’s a fantastic and wonderful representation of what we stand for in the City of Springfield," she explained. "It shows that all lives truly do matter and to stand up for the lives that haven’t mattered for over 400 years."
She said while the message itself is important, the placement is also significant.
"We want to make a statement, and we want folks in City Hall to look and feel it every single day," she said. "We are going to stand against any racial injustices or systematic racism, any prejudice or biased based on the color of one's skin."
She also said the response so far from the community has been overwhelming.
"I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls, Facebook, emails from residents on how happy they are [that] a mural is in the City of Springfield," Whitfield added.
Local volunteers used around 25 gallons of paint to finish the mural. Court Street will remain closed until tomorrow morning.
