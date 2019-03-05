SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The cold weather is sure to drive up the numbers of those in need, looking for a warm place and a hot meal
Let's be honest, we all feel inspired to give during the holidays, but they are long gone and local community kitchens like Loaves and Fishes said Tuesday that they could really use your help now.
Inside the South Congregational Church on Maple Street in Springfield, volunteers and staff with Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen get ready to serve lunch.
"We have a lot of people who are elderly and alone with some mental illness, so for them, it’s a community here where people know them and there's a kindness and there's good food," said director Darleen St. Jacques
Run by Springfield's Open Pantry, Loaves and Fishes serves lunch and dinner seven days a week to anyone in need of a meal, like Carlos of Springfield. Through a translator, he told us he has relied on Loaves and Fishes every day for 10 years.
"He say that because he keeps warm here, they have good food here, and he has friends who come here," Carlos explained through the translator.
Last year, the community kitchen served an astounding 70,000-plus meals. This year, St. Jacques told Western Mass News that she expects even more places will be set at the table.
"It’s very hard. Food is expensive, people are struggling, really struggling. The homeless population has increased. They're living outside, they're living in cars, in tents. It's really sad, very sad," St. Jacques noted.
Especially this time of year, shelves aren't stocked as they should be. We're told the kitchen is in need of donations of food and money.
Jennifer Collins volunteers at Loaves and Fishes and she just happens to be the CEO of Sunrise Behavioral Health, a mental health clinic in Springfield. She said that many of her clients depend on this kitchen.
It's one of the many reasons why she and Sunrise just donated $12,000 to Loaves and Fishes.
"Yes, yes, it’s a mission, it’s a mission, and I am grateful I have a staff, a good number - 300 - that really believe in this mission and we don't turn people away. We are here to service the underserved in our community," Collins noted.
Today alone, a few hundred people were expected to come for lunch and dinner.
Lunch and dinner are served each day at South Congregational, except Wednesdays and Sundays. Other local churches donate space to fill in the gaps.
We're told come summer, when school is out, the need doubles to allow for more families.
For more information on the needs of Loaves and Fishes and the Open Pantry, CLICK HERE.
