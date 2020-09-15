SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Help is on the way to Springfield Public Schools families after a chaotic first day of remote learning.
Many viewers reached out to Western Mass News complaining about technical issues, some saying their children couldn’t log into their classes.
It wasn’t the first day of school that parents and students anticipated with technical issues popping up left and right, and school officials have now created a new technical support help desk.
“My son had some issues connecting with the Zoom,” said Mani Medina, parent of a Springfield student.
Tuesday marked the first day of school for the Springfield district, but for some, the first-day jitters quickly turned into frustration.
“We’ve had technical issues where families were having problems with the links, volume, things of that nature,” said Azell Cavaan, chief communications officer for Springfield Public Schools.
With a fully remote learning plan in place, one parent said the technical issues weren’t surprising.
“There’s 23,000 kids trying to connect at the same time and it’s a brand new system so I think they need to figure out the kinks,” Medina said.
But Cavaan said that the district is providing a lifeline.
“We want to minimize any sorts of frustration,” she said.
Starting Monday, Sept. 21, students and families will have access to a new bilingual family tech help desk. Parents can call, chat or email with a technical support team for help with any technical issues that may come up.
But until then, school officials said those who are having difficulty signing their child onto their laptop, there are some steps they can take now to provide a quick fix: go to the nearest school and sign onto the school’s wifi, then restart the computer.
“We hope that this will help some of the issues, but we want to tell parents that we are in this together,” Cavaan said.
She said despite the day not going as planned for some families, they are aiming for a smoother day on Wednesday.
“We hear you,” she said. “We know this is uncharted territory and it is not going to be perfect, but we are going to work very hard to make sure that our process and technology glitches are worked out.”
