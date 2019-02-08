SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are urging families to discuss 'stranger danger' with their students following a reported incident Friday morning.
In an email to staff obtained by Western Mass News, district officials said that some elementary school students reported that a man in a red-colored vehicle approached them and asked them to get into the car while walking to school.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that their department received two reports - one at a bus stop and one outside a school - of "an adult attempting to engage with a child."
The students ignored the driver, continued to school, and told school leaders, who then contacted police and the student's parents.
Police noted that there are no victims who have been kidnapped or abducted and there are no suspects being sought for being involved in any attempted kidnapping or abduction.
Springfield Public School noted in that email and in a robocall to families that it's been reported that today was not the first time such an vehicle has been involved in a similar incident.
Walsh noted that extra patrols will be put into place as a result of today's reports.
Officials are asking parents and guardians to remind their students, especially those that walk to school, to not go with strangers and report any suspicious activity to an adult right away.
If something suspicious is seen or if an incident needs to be reported, call 911 for an emergency or (413) 787-6302 for a non-emergency.
If anyone has information related to Friday's report, you are urged to call the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355 or Det. Ho Sang at (413) 333-7134.
The case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.