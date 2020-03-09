KINGSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weekend fight at a youth hockey game still has a lot of people talking.
The game was between the Springfield Junior Pics and the Manchester Junior Monarchs.
We're told some heated moments happened between the New Hampshire team's coach and a referee. That coach eneded up being removed from the game.
Parents said they were shocked and upset to see a fight break out between two adults, when the game of hockey is about sportsmanship for the kids.
It was a meltdown at a youth hockey game between the Springfield Junior Pics and the Manchester Junior Monarchs in Kingston Saturday night.
The video shows the Monarchs coach punch a referee on the ice during the game. You can see the referee fall to the ice with the young hockey players near by.
"They had some words and the coach spit on the ref, so the ref shoved him and then he went after the ref," said Nicholas Charter, team manager for the Springfield Junior Pics.
Western Mass News spoke with a parent of the Springfield team, Jay Morano. He said he was outraged to see a game that's meant to be fun for kids turn into a fight.
"This is not normal. We played in multiple countries, multiple states all over the place and normally, most people, most places, most coaches that we see are very passionate, but they try to influence positively and this is really just something we have never experienced before," Morano said.
The coach was eventually escorted off the ice by a fellow Monarchs coach while the referee finished the game.
"You can't have this in front of 11 year old. It's a shame. You know, it is a disgrace to the sport, but I think our couch handled it in the locker room. He told the kids you don’t ever act that way and you know just try to put it behind them and move on," Charter added.
Western Mass News reached out to the New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association's president. He told Western Mass News the coach has been suspended from the league pending a hearing.
"I know there is a lot of attention because it is so shocking, but try to remember, there is a lot of people that try to do a lot of good and help these kids and they learn a lot there is a lot of good coming out of youth hockey that this isn't the norm," Morano explained.
It is unclear when the coach's hearing will be. The president also said the coach will be disciplined.
