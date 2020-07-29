SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents in Springfield received a phone call tonight, about how they would like their children to learn this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke to a parent tonight who said she doesn’t feel safe sending her child to school.
The school department gave two options on the phone. Either alternate weeks with kids going to school four days a week than learning at home, or having students in class two days a week, and the other half would be remote learning.
Parents in Springfield are faced with two decisions tonight on how they would like their kids to continue their education come fall.
"They can choose one, which would be the kids doing two days of school, and the rest would be remote. Or you could choose option two, which would be the kids would be in school four days then the following week learn from home," said Springfield parent Sarah Halama.
The Springfield Public Schools sent out a robocall to parents at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Halama said she is not choosing either option.
"When I got the call, I didn’t press anything because I am not choosing either one," Halama explained.
Halama's daughter is 5-years-old and is heading into kindergarten, and said she is more comfortable teaching her from home.
"I don’t think it’s reasonable to ask a 5-year-old, you know? You can’t hug your friends, you can’t go near your friends, you can’t have recess outside, and play on the playground," she said. "You can’t eat lunch in the cafeteria and having to reprimand them for getting out of their desks maybe."
During the pandemic she said, things are always changing, and she, like many parents, is not comfortable with having their kids in school.
"I think everything is so unknowing right now and the safety of the teachers and the kids are at risk, and nobody knows what going to happen," Halama said.
The school committee will make an initial vote Thursday night.
They will then send their three different reports to the state, which will include plans to have full learning at school, remote learning, and a proposed hybrid plan.
