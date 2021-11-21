SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The city of Springfield participated in the 26th World Day of Remembrance in Springfield.
The international day of observance is dedicated to remembering the millions of road traffic victims around the world.
In Springfield, there was an increase in pedestrian deaths in 2021. The WalkBike of Springfield paid tribute to all traffic victims from the last two years, where they work to improve the safety of walking and biking in the city.
