SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Springfield pastor went viral over the weekend as his on-the-spot song reached nearly three million people on Twitter.

Pastor Archbishop Timothy Paul of the Christian Cathedral on Eastern Avenue noticed a local musician -- who goes by the name SHAMROK -- playing on the piano when he laid down this freestyle.

Pastor Paul then joined SHAMROK in the studio where they recorded their song called "Living in COVID-19.”

You can find it tonight -- it just dropped -- on every streaming platform.

