SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A Springfield pastor went viral over the weekend as his on-the-spot song reached nearly three million people on Twitter.
Pastor Archbishop Timothy Paul of the Christian Cathedral on Eastern Avenue noticed a local musician -- who goes by the name SHAMROK -- playing on the piano when he laid down this freestyle.
Lmao ayo I was just playing keys and this pastor comes thru and kills it. Peep the walk off at the end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i2EpXHpJvt— SHAMROK (@ShamrokMusic) May 15, 2020
Pastor Paul then joined SHAMROK in the studio where they recorded their song called "Living in COVID-19.”
You can find it tonight -- it just dropped -- on every streaming platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.