SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The murder of George Floyd has sparked protests, riots, and conversations on race for many people across the globe and in western Massachusetts.
"It gets me really upset, it does,
The incident has not only sparked protests across the area, but outrage on the treatment towards people of color. It’s something one Springfield resident said has gotten worse throughout the years.
"I see a lot more problems...Sometimes, I see certain things here that people are discriminated against here, going to stores or whatever, you going to certain types of stores and you can see people following you around herem not knowing what background you got, just because you dress a certain way or look a certain way,” said Larry from Springfield.
Springfield's Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Church's Rev. Dr. Terrylyn Curry Avery told Western Mass News that since the murder of Floyd, her sermons are not only about faith amid a coronavirus pandemic, but how to handle another race issue.
“How do you talk to a congregation about being faithful when they've had years of systemic racism, years of knees being put on their necks, so I had to shift it a bit to talk about what do we do during times like these,” Curry Avery said.
While race has always been a topic at church, Curry Avery said COVID-19 isn't the only troubling thing people of color are having to face.
“I've been in two pandemics - one pandemic all my life and the only one in recent months…How many more George Floyd's do we have to have? How many have we had throughout our lives?” Curry Avery noted.
Curry Avery said racial discrimination has always been a burden on people of color, it's just that now it's being brought to light.
"I want to be clear: our activism didn't start with George Floyd, so my conversation has always been the same. There's an urgency, but there's always been an urgency,” Curry Avery added.
