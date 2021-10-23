SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department is actively investigating a school threat spreading on social media.
According to Police, there has been an active investigation since Friday night to find the source of the threat.
“I want to reassure everyone that our Detectives are working diligently to determine where this post originated and find out who is responsible. We have a successful track record of identifying individuals making social media threats utilizing various resources to track down those responsible. We take every threat seriously and investigate them thoroughly. In the meantime, we will have a heightened police presence at the schools as this investigation continues,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413.787.6355 or anonymously Text- A- Tip by texting CRIMES (274637), tying SOLVE and the tip.
