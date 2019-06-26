Springfield PD asking for public's help in identifying break-in suspect.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) - Police in Springfield are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a home and stealing several items.
Officials stated that the pictured individual allegedly broke into a home on Mansfield Street, which is located in the Forest Park section of the city, around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22.
The person of interest is also accused of stealing several items from the residence, including a laptop.
If you recognize this suspect, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or by messaging the Springfield Police Department on Facebook.
You can also submit an anonymous tip by using the department's Text-A-Tip service.
