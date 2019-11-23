SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fallen Worcester firefighter Lt. Jason Menard was remembered and honored by his community and fellow comrades Saturday evening.
The Springfield Police Department and the Fire Department faced off in a hockey game at the Mass Mutual Center.
All the money raised will go to Lt. Menard's family.
"The recent passing of Lt. Jason Menard has affected all of us who live in the state of Massachusetts. It especially hits home with people like me that have family members who are firefighters that risk their lives every day for the safety of others. We want to provide an outlet for the firefighter brotherhood here in Springfield, to raise money for the family of a true hero," Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa stated.
Lt. Menard was killed in a fire on November 13 after reports there was a baby trapped inside the home.
Lt. Menard rescued two of his own fellow firefighters before becoming trapped himself.
