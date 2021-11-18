SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department remembered and honored fallen officers Thursday night with a Project Blue Light ceremony.
Project Blue Light is a nationwide recognition of police officers who have died in the line of duty.
Maura Schiavina, the sister of fallen Springfield officer Michael Schiavina shared her thoughts on behalf of surviving families.
"We go through this together. We live it together. I appreciate you guys being here and it's like a bond that we formed," said Schiavina.
Monarch Tower in Downtown Springfield will be turned blue Thursday night in honor of the city's fallen officers.
Project Blue Light estimates that there are now nearly 15 thousand surviving families of fallen law enforcement officers across the U.S.
