Springfield PD: Man drove twice over the speed limit in stolen car

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An Indian Orchard man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested once again early Monday morning in Springfield.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police said 27-year-old Christopher Fonville was pulled over at the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Midway Street around 2:30 a.m.
According to Walsh, officers witnessed Fonville driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 35 mph.
Walsh noted the car Fonville was driving was reported stolen out of Springfield and he put license plates from a different car on that one.
Fonville was arrested in Springfield on September 17 for receiving a stolen motor vehicle, larceny under $1,200, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, according to Walsh.
Walsh added that Fonville was also charged for stealing a mountain bike in Springfield on September 21.
As a result, Fonville was charged with the following:
- Receiving a stolen vehicle
- Speeding
- Number plate violation to counceal ID
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Two default warrants
At the time of his arrest, Fonville had a default warrant out of Holyoke for shoplifting, malicious damage of property, and possession of a burglarious instrument from an incident on October 18.
Fonville's second default warrant was out of Springfield for possession of a class A drug on July 18.
