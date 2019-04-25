SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the last week, an officer-involved shooting in the city of New Haven has been the subject of national scrutiny.
A Hamden, CT Police officer is accused of opening fire on a driver who got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Surveillance footage also shows a Yale Police officer firing a weapon.
The controversy comes from the alleged misuse of both officers' body cameras.
The Hamden, CT officer appears to have turned his body camera on after the shooting began, while the Yale officer didn't turn his camera on at all.
This whole ordeal comes as Springfield Police work through the different options for body cameras to be used on their own officers.
Law enforcement says the officer activated his body camera after the shooting began, but, because of how the cameras work, they actually captured the moment the driver exited the red vehicle, apparently with his hands up.
The driver was not injured in the ordeal.
His girlfriend that was in the car was struck by bullets, but is recovering.
We spoke with the Springfield Police Department, who's currently working on their own body camera program.
They told us about all the different kinds of cameras that are available so that they can avoid situations, like the one in Connecticut and ones all around the country.
"There's different cameras that officers can turn on and off," Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us. "There's cameras that are activated when you open the door or your emergency lights go on. Those are all the things that are getting worked out now and over the next few weeks."
Though storage is expensive, Walsh tells Western Mass News the city is considering a continuous recording.
"I believe," continued Walsh. "The city is interested in recording all the time, so those are some of the things that we're working out between the mayor, the police department, [and] the unions."
Equally as important as getting the body cameras, Walsh says, is establishing a policy for releasing the videos they take.
"If there's an officer-involved shooting," added Walsh. "Before these cameras are ever launched, we're going to have a policy in place to explain how we're going to deal with any video, whether it shows the police officers in a good light or a not-so-good light, and communicate that with the public, so that it's consistent every, single time."
Walsh didn't have an exact time frame for when Springfield officers will be getting the body cameras.
He says the department is working as fast as they can to make sure there are no technical missteps, like a lack of storage plan, that could cause the program to fold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.