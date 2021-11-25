SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police issued 109 citations during a high visibility traffic enforcement effort conducted on the Boston Road corridor Nov. 19.
According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 11 of the citations issued were criminal complaints and a majority of citations were for speeding and distracted driving
"Please slow down and put your phone away," Walsh wrote in a social media post Thursday morning.
