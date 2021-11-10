SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is warning residents against mailing checks in United States Postal Service collection boxes after recent reports of stolen mail.
According to police, detectives have been alerted of instances in which individuals have broken into USPS collection boxes, stolen mail and cashed checks.
Police say the individuals have at times changed the amount of money written on the check to a higher amount. That money has then been taken out of victims' bank accounts.
If you have a check to pay a bill or send to someone, police are advising you to either drop it off directly at the post office, use your mailbox at home or send the money online.
Police are also reminding residents to never make a payment via gift card and to be cautious of making transactions on sites like PayPal from unreliable websites.
Anyone with information about the recent USPS collection box break-ins is being urged to contact the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.
