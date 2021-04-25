SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared to resume use across the nation.
Here in western Mass. some pharmacies already have the one-shot dose but said they have no one interested in signing up to get the shot.
The owner of Springfield Pharmacy, Tobias Billups, said he’s seeing a lot of hesitancy regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. He has between 40 and 50 doses but not one appointment booked.
“When it was available originally a lot of people didn’t call to request it,” Billups said.
The one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine is no longer paused. Use can continue across the nation, and here in western Mass. doses are already waiting for arms.
“To be honest, there’s not that many people at this point who are looking to get the Johnson and Johnson,” Billups said.
Billups said he has between 40 and 50 doses of the J&J vaccine, but no one has booked an appointment. This was a trend he saw before the shot was even on pause.
“A lot of people were concerned that it was one shot because some people had expressed the efficacy of it. Some people from the studies didn’t think it was as good as Pfizer or Moderna, and it came out so late in the game people were already planning on getting either Pfizer or Moderna,” Billups explained.
While the shot isn’t getting much attention at Springfield Pharmacy, others say they still think it’s a convenient option.
“One of my aunts got Johnson and Johnson, and I know a lot of people I’ve talked to just throughout work and school that actually are more interested in that one because they only have to get the vaccine once,” Westfield resident Mia McDonald said.
But Billups said he thinks the few rare but serious blood clots are having a big impact on people’s preferences.
“It’s a serious matter, but it’s a very small amount of people at the small percentage of the issues who got the Johnson and Johnson,” Billups said.
Billups said the state will tell him what to do with the extra doses if there are any. If anyone is interested in booking an appointment you can call Springfield Pharmacy at (413) 266-3462.
