SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across the nation and locally, everyone is encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing as much as possible, and limit their time in public places.
But for many, a trip to the pharmacy is going to be necessary when medicine is needed.
That's why a local pharmacy is stepping up to help their customers.
With a community-centered focus, Louis and Clark Pharmacy in Springfield is working to mitigate impacts of COVID-19 on their customers.
Co-owner and pharmacy manager Dr. Kara James told Western Mass News said they are taking steps to make sure patients get their needed medications.
"So what’s happening right now is we’re working with insurance payers for these emergency overrides as well as natural disaster type plans for individuals to potentially get more supply if they feel they want that within their home for their needs," Dr. James explained.
And in addition to making sure medication is available, they are making sure it gets to them safely.
"We you want to enforce that and alleviate some of the stress they are wondering how they’re going to get the medications when i have to go to the pharmacy and pick them up when a reality we can deliver them to them," Dr. James said.
They told Western Mass News that if you live within a 40 minute radius of their Springfield location...you’ll qualify for free delivery!
"Delivery is something we’ve been doing for years or just wanting to raise that awareness to individuals who may not have known this is part of our business model and it’s available to them free of charge," Dr. James noted.
They hope that by raising awareness of this service it will limit the amount of people in their waiting room, and increase social distancing.
"We want individuals to understand this should only be for an emergency need. With the prescriptions and everything online they have access to these days we don’t need to see individuals face-to-face and or in person," Dr. James said.
If you're not already signed up for their delivery service Dr. James said the process is easy.
"You can simply enroll online if that i am existing patient if they are an existing patient...they can call us and notify us and will change their account," Dr. James explained.
They hope this will encourage people to stay home, and stay healthy.
