SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield pizza shop owner is helping wants to help federal workers in the area as the government shutdown heads into the second month.
"Well, I believe this is the right thing to do," said Augusto Garcia, owner of Domino's on Boston Road in Springfield.
During the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Garcia is doing his part to help federal workers in Springfield.
"Thursday, we were watching the news. My kids and I said why don't we give a free pizza for a federal worker?" Garcia added.
So, since Friday, that is exactly what Garcia has been doing.
"By seeing on TV that so many hard workers, so many workers not getting paid, it really touched our hearts," Garcia noted.
So far, Garcia's pizza shop on Boston Road has given away about 100 pizzas,
"It's a medium one-topping pizza, absolutely free no strings attached. All you have to do is come here and show us your ID and we give you the pizza," Garcia said.
Garcia wants to give away as many pizzas a possible.
"We have it posted on Facebook, trying to get the word out there, and we would like to do today. Please come by and get a free pizza," Garcia said.
Garcia told Western Mass News he loves to be able to give back to his community.
"Well, it is very important, not only because I am a local owner in this place, I am the only franchise and I own this store. Not only that, my wife and I live in Springfield, our kids go to the Springfield schools," Garcia said.
The owner said he will continue giving away free pizzas away as long as federal worker continue to come by.
