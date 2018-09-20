SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The future of recreational marijuana sales in Springfield took another step forward Wednesday night.
The Planning Board recommended where pot shops can potentially open.
Most of the discussion surrounded buffer zones and restricting a shop from opening in certain areas.
"I think they're being very cautious," Springfield resident Joe Passy tells us.
All eyes are on the city of Springfield as they work to iron out the rules and regulations surrounding recreational marijuana sales.
Wednesday night was the Planning Board's turn to give their recommendations about where pot shops could open in Springfield.
"The city council will have a number of subcommittee meetings," stated Philip Dromey of the Planning Department. "Kind of based on really two key issues and that's really whether or not there's going to be a buffer from residential districts, [and] whether there needs to be additional parking requirements where they should actually be located. Those are kind of the key issues that the city council discussed."
In the current plan, there fifty-eight streets that have proper zoning for retail sales.
The city previously voted on a cap of no more than fifteen marijuana retailers to be allowed.
Kathleen Brown would like to see buffer zones in residential areas.
"Any kind of business will have an impact on residential," Springfield resident Kathleen Brown stated. "Just as any residential will have an impact on business, so we do not know yet. It's a new industry. It's an exciting industry and we're embracing, because the voters did vote for it, but we want to make sure appropriate safeguards are put in place."
Among the recommendations, the board would like to see a 500-foot buffer zone around daycares and community centers.
The board does not want to see any shop open up that directly abuts a residentially-zoned property.
"Springfield is unique, because," continued Dromey. "Many of its commercial districts directly abutt residential districts, including Boston Road...a lot of the neighborhood districts."
Ultimately, the city council has the final say in all of this, so all of these recommendations from the Planning Board still need final approval.
The Council is expected to vote next Tuesday after a public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.