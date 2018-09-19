Tonight the planning board for the City of Springfield will go over the final ordinance submitted by city councilors.
They will discuss where retail marijuana shops will be located and how many there can be.
This is one of the last steps for recreational marijuana sales in Springfield, but hold ups for stores still exist statewide and some city councilors still have concerns.
A few councilors say this ordinance, despite first-approval, does not offer enough protection for residential areas that are inside of business or industrial zoning districts in the city.
58 streets have been approved for marijuana shops in Springfield, each of them in business or industrial zones.
No stores are allowed in residential zones.
Residents who live in the business districts, and councilors say there's not enough in place with this ordinance to keep stores from opening next door to them.
The only protection the ordinance provides for that is that shops can't open up in the same building as one with people living inside.
While 58 streets have been approved for stores, only 15 will be allowed city wide.
Buffer zones also protect residences from cultivation centers, and the same protection exists for schools and retail shops.
After the planning board meets tonight to review this ordinance, they'll send it back to city council for a public hearing next Tuesday.
9 out 13 city council members have to approve this ordinance to make it official in Springfield.
Even if council approves the stores, the City of Springfield will still wait for the states approval from Cannabis control commission.
