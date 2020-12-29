(WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are reminding residents and businesses that the plastic bag reduction ordinance is set to go into effect on Friday, January 1.
Under this ordinance, retailers cannot distribute single-use disposable plastic bags.
The ordinance was originally passed by the city council in April 2019 and was set to go into effect over the summer of 2020.
However, it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the challenges retailers continue to face amid the pandemic, the city said it will not issue fines under this ordinance until further notice.
