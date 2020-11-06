SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is digging deeper after a deadly drag racing crash in Springfield claimed the lives of two teenagers last month.
We've learned dozens of accidents and hundreds of driving violations are tied to the street where it happened.
“I’m afraid a kid's going to come out on the road or somebody’s going to back out of the driveway and we’re going to have another accident,” said Roger Pelletier of Springfield.
Pelletier has lived on Plumtree Road in Springfield for 14 years. He told Western Mass News that speeding and accidents have increased over the last three years.
The latest crash was a deadly one, claiming the lives of two teenagers in late October just down the street from Pelletier’s house.
“I heard this racket coming down the street like cars running,” Pelletier noted.
Police said drag racing was involved - and Pelletier said the accident scene was difficult to see.
“There was a can…the whole front end was smashed up against the pole. I didn’t see what kinda car it was. There was…I take it there was a guy that died and he was covered up on the side of the road,” Pelletier said.
Western Mass News looked into police reports involving Plumtree Road and found since 2015, there have been 142 crashes on Plumtree Road.
Fifty-seven of them were near the area where this latest crash happened.
Police have also issued 335 moving violations.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News there are many areas around the city with a similar problem.
“It is a dangerous curve. Speeding’s usually a factor when there are crashes there, but there’s a lot of dangerous intersections across the city that have more high-impact crashes, potential fatalities involved. Obviously, there was a devastating one there on Plumtree just a few weeks ago,” Walsh explained.
He said many accidents are caused by people texting and driving, looking down at their phone, or other distractions in the car.
Walsh’s advice? Keep your speeding down.
Pelletier said his mailbox has been knocked down by drivers and he doesn’t feel as safe in his front yard.
“I won’t even let the kids come out to the front of the house. I do foster care, I have three kids in my house. They’re all young and they don’t come out here unless I’m out here with them and I’m holding their hands,” Pelletier said.
Police told us they are planning to have an increase in police presence in these high traffic areas across the city, although residents said they haven’t yet seen this uptick in presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.