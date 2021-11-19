SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As promised, Springfield Police have stepped up patrols in the city following six deadly crashes so far this month. On Friday, the focus was on State Street where two pedestrians were hit and killed by cars in a two-week period.

Anyone driving along State Street saw extra officers in the area and they were busy. We’re told, in three hours alone, Springfield Police issued 40 citations, eight criminal complaints, and one arrest for driving without a license in an unregistered car with cocaine inside the vehicle. The majority of the tickets involved speeding, crosswalk, and hands-free violations and Friday was just day one of their efforts to try to prevent fatal crashes.

“I think it’s needed. The speeding has gotten out of control,” said Jodi Manning of Springfield.

Manning is happy that Springfield police officers are stepping up efforts to let drivers know they’re watching. Western Mass News drove up and down State Street and saw patrols out in force. Some officers were in cruisers, others were on foot to capture the speed of the cars.

“I mean it’s gotta be a start. I don't know what else can be done,” Manning added.

State Representative Bud Williams has reached out to Governor Charlie Baker and his office to see how the state can help with police presence.

“They do it all the time. When there's a unique problem, we can go in and do the operation in terms of public safety and putting more public safety officers on the street,” Williams said.

Williams told us he spoke with aides to Terrence Reidy, the secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security on Thursday. They talked about the deadly string of crashes in Springfield.

“I talked to his legislate assistants. They understand the severity of the problem. They recognized it. Even when I said six in two weeks, they said oh what, Boston doesn't even do that,” Williams added.

Williams said he saw the extra patrols on Friday as well.

“Taking a left onto State Street, I did see an unmarked car had stopped two cars down just below armory gate there,” Williams noted.

Williams said he will have a Zoom meeting next week to follow up on discussions he'd begun with state officials in Boston.