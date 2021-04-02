SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 30 new officers joined the force on Friday at a graduation ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall
Thirty-one officers will be joining the Springfield Police Department, while two will be sent to the Springfield College police department.
This is the first academy class to graduate and begin their careers with body warn cameras.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood congratulated her newest officers and commenting on the unusual times they're joining up in.
"It's a tough time to enter law enforcement for sure and it's not going to get any easier, but I want you to know that the mayor, myself, and the command staff and the academy staff and the supervisors are certainly here to support you in your efforts to grow and to be as successful as you possibly can be," Clapprood said.
The academy graduation and this morning's pinning ceremony for the department's newest supervisors were the first events held at the newly renovated Symphony Hall in over a year.
