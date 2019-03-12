SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man whom police allege was selling heroin on Worthington Street in Springfield is under arrest.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to an apparent overdose death Monday on the 700 block of Worthington Street.
During that investigation, heroin packets were reportedly located within that person's living area.
On Tuesday morning, narcotics detectives performed a street-level drug investigation on that same block, near the shelter.
Walsh said that after seeing a drug transaction take place, detectives arrested Christopher Roman on Worthington Street.
Police reportedly recovered 11 bags of heroin and $50 in cash from Roman during the arrest.
Roman is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug.
