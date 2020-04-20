SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even in the pandemic, crime has not come to a halt in Springfield.
City officials took time during Monday morning’s COVID-19 press conference to address the deadly shooting on College Street Friday.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said Friday’s shooting which left one 22 year old dead and four others wounded was gang and drug related. She said the wounded people aren’t cooperating with police.
Clapprood said there was a deadly lack of social distancing Friday night on College Street. She says one person was killed, several wounded, and others arrested following a shooting.
Even in the wake of a COVID-19 pandemic, Clapprood said the incident was gang and drug related.
“The amount of money we seized Friday night tells me that it is a lucrative illegal opportunity that they’re still going to take advantage of,” Clapprood explained.
Because of the continued threat of gang violence, Clapprood told Western Mass News her goal is to focus more on deadly crimes than issuing fines for failure to socially distance, as seen in other communities.
“The people who don’t care about life and death certainly don’t care about social distancing,” Clapprood noted.
When the department does receive complaints for large gatherings, Clapprood said a simple reminder is enough to disperse the crowd.
“The officers get on the P.A. and so far, people have been abiding by our warnings,” Clapprood said.
Police said they are also more concerned about the spike in a very specific crime, initially delayed, but now posing threats behind closed doors.
“The spike that I thought I would see in domestic violence, we didn’t see right away. We certainly are seeing it now. Friday morning, instead of having 15 to 20 restraining orders we daily serve, we had 40,” Clapprood added.
Clapprood also expressed concern about the release of prisoners during the pandemic.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno stepped in to offer criticism of limited court activity and releasing suspects accused of dangerous crimes.
“Why aren’t the courts working? I mean, there’s ways you can do it, with all due respect…We’re out here every day, every night. It’s our job. We have family too, but I don’t understand certain institutions that are not open that play a pivotal role,” Sarno said.
According to an order from the state, courts have been closed except for emergency matters.
Based on the state’s website, they are due to reopen tomorrow.
At this time, Springfield Police said they are down 10 officers due to COVID-related illnesses.
