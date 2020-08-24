SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police are cracking down on illegal dirt bikes arresting several people and confiscating bikes over the weekend.
Springfield police said there have been ongoing issues with drag racing, and this weekend, they continued to crack down on this illegal activity.
Officials said they arrested 12 people on Friday and Saturday night.
Police said all of the people arrested were driving without licenses and a total of seven criminal complaints were filed.
Officials also confiscated five illegal vehicles. They said this was all in an effort to stop the illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a press conference on Monday said officers aren’t slowing down their patrols.
“We're taking drag racing, ATVs, and motorcycles seriously,” she said. “We'll be out again this coming weekend. We'll focus in the north end area, the parks we're trying to protect, and we'll also start with the Mill Street area. I guess they had some issues there also."
Clapprood went on to say that one of the suspects was injured and remains at Baystate Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Officials said complaints were issued in the north and south ends and Van Horn Park.
