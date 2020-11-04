SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a girl!
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Giselle Made and members of AMR responded to a call for a woman in labor on Margerie Street.
Made and and Officer Rodriguez helped the family with the delivery, while Rodriguez, as well as Officers Santiago and Belluci, assisted AMR and got blankets.
