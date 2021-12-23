SPRINGIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Law enforcement leaders and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno teamed up to provide meals for up to 200 families in need of a Christmas dinner.
Law enforcement officers and the Mayor distributed turkeys, hams, canned goods and toys on Wednesday.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Retired Massachusetts State Police Colonel Kerry Gilpin and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi continued their tradition of helping feed those in need this holiday season.
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, Inc. also donated toys to be distributed to families with children for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.